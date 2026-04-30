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Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Transport

Shannon included in capital allocation of €8m for regional airports

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By on News & Knowledge
  • Almost €8m went to capital projects at four regional airports in 2026.
  • Shannon Airport received €1.936m in the allocation.
  • Ireland West Airport obtained €2.834m for its projects.
  • Kerry Airport secured €2.766m while Donegal Airport got €0.367m.
  • The programme is designed to support safety security and sustainability initiatives.

The Irish Government has allocated almost €8m in funding to support capital projects at regional airports in 2026. Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien revealed the distribution under the Regional Airports Programme 2026-2030 in February. The programme broadened its scope for the first time to include airports with up to threem annual passengers and this change made Shannon Airport eligible.

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The 2026 capital funding allocations covered Shannon Airport at €1.936m, Ireland West Airport at €2.834m, Kerry Airport at €2.766m and Donegal Airport at €0.367m. Projects included replacement fire tenders at Shannon and Kerry airports along with safety and security upgrades across all four sites. Funding also supported the completion of a solar PV farm project at Ireland West Airport.

Darragh O’Brien shared “I am pleased to allocate almost €8m in capital funding this year to support Shannon Ireland West Knock Kerry and Donegal airports”. 

Minister of State Seán Canney shared “these airports are critical pieces of national infrastructure and this investment will aid them as they continue to grow sustainably. Strong well-connected regional airports are essential to economic development tourism and job creation”.

Jerry Buttimer shared “Shannon Ireland West Kerry and Donegal airports are not only vital to maintaining connectivity for the communities and businesses they serve but act as gateways for visitors to some of the most beautiful parts of our country. Tthis significant capital funding underlines the Government’s strong commitment to our regional airports”. The investments assisted airports to meet carbon reduction targets and to build resilience against climate change.

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