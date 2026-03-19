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Dara Brady of Ryanair
Dara Brady of Ryanair

Ryanair announces latest OTA agreement with Vola and Fru

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Ryanair has revealed its latest partnership agreement with Vola and Fru part of ITH Group as the ;latest in a series of agreements with online travel agencies. 

Through this agreement both Vola and Fru customers gain access to Ryanair low fare flights and ancillaries. Vola and Fru customers can book Ryanair low fare flights with the guarantee of full price transparency and direct access to their booking. Passengers booking on Vola or Fru receive important flight information directly from Ryanair. 

The partnership adds to Ryanair growing list of partners and connects directly with Europe largest low cost carrier.

y online Agreements with the online travel sector commenced in January 2025 after a dramatic drop in Ryanair bookings caused by an industry-wide boycott off the airline by the OTAs

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