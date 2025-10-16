Trending
Ryanair confirms further cuts to winter 2025/26 schedule in Germany

Dara Brady of Ryanair
Ryanair has confirmed further reductions to its winter 2025/26 schedule in Germany and the Baltics due to Berlin’s refusal to lower airport charges, which the airline described as the highest in Europe. 

The carrier revealed plans to eliminate 800,000 seats and 24 routesacross nine German airports, affecting hubs including Berlin, Hamburg, Dortmund, Dresden, and Leipzig, with the changes taking effect from late October 2025. 

This follows earlier suspensions of Riga to Memmingen on 23 October and Riga to Cologne on 29 October 2025, as tickets for these routes are no longer available. 

The reductions represent a 20pc drop in German capacity compared to the previous winter, with the airline operating from 240 airports across 38 countries in 2025. AirBaltic responded by increasing Riga to Berlin flights to nine weekly for summer 2025, while evaluating expansions to Frankfurt and Munich, as Ryanair warned of deeper cuts by summer 2026 without intervention, potentially impacting 1.2m seats in Spain over Aena fees. 

The airline transported 89.7m passengers in the year to 30 September 2024, facing €25m in lost profits from French strikes and fuel costs, with shares rising 1.2pc to €14.85 on 15 October amid a 14pc year-to-date decline.

Capacity in Germany will fall 20pc below last winter levels, with closures at Dortmund, Dresden, and Leipzig airports.

AirBaltic will increase Riga to Berlin flights to nine weekly for summer 2025, while considering additions to Frankfurt and Munich.

Ryanair warned of further reductions by summer 2026, potentially affecting 1.2m seats in Spain due to Aena fees. Dara Brady shared: “The cuts were entirely avoidable. Take urgent action to reform the ailing German aviation system. Ryanair will not announce any new routes in the 2025 winter season.”

