USA extends Dublin airport passenger cap deadline until June 5

US Department of Transportation set the new deadline at 5 June.

The extension covers complaints over the Dublin Airport passenger cap.

Aer Lingus operates the only Irish regular services to US airports.

Dublin Airport handled 36.4 million passengers last year.

Airlines for America filed the original complaint in January.

The US Department of Transportation has extended its deadline on potential retaliatory measures linked to Dublin Airport. Authorities have postponed the decision concerning the passenger cap until 5 June, the third extension in the ongoing process.

The US Department of Transportation confirmed the new deadline of 5 June following a complaint from Airlines for America. The cap limits passenger numbers to 32 million per annum at Dublin Airport. Dublin Airport handled 36.4 million passengers last year and expects higher figures this year.

High level discussions between Irish and US governments continue and diplomatic efforts by the Irish government to prevent retaliatory measures.

Benjamin J Taylor shared “Intergovernmental discussions to resolve the matter and other significant related activities have occurred including several letter exchanges, and those efforts are continuing. It is the department’s view that these developments meet the above referenced statutory requirements necessary to further extend the deadline for action beyond the initial 90 day period, and we believe that an additional 30 day extension here will best serve the public interest.”