Ryanair recruiting 100 new cabin crew in Dublin at event on November 14

Jade Kirwan of Ryanair

The recruitment event occurs on 14 November at Airline Flight Academy, Santry, Dublin from 10:30am.

The roles offer an industry-leading five days on, three days off roster and competitive salary packages. Successful candidates will gain discounted travel across over 235 destinations. This growth supports Ryanair target of 300 million passengers by March 2034.

Jade Kirwan shared “We are delighted to announce 100 new cabin crew positions at our Dublin base to support our Summer 2026 operations. We invite those interested in joining Ryanair – Europe’s largest and lowest fare airline – and securing the best cabin crew jobs in aviation where hard work is rewarded with fast-track career opportunities, discounted travel and more, to come along to our recruitment event taking place Friday, 14 November, to meet our recruitment and inflight teams and learn more about these exciting cabin crew roles.”

