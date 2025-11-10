Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Ryanair recruiting 100 new cabin crew in Dublin at event on November 14

Ryanair recruiting 100 new cabin crew in Dublin at event on November 14

0
By on Aviation
Jade Kirwan of Ryanair
Jade Kirwan of Ryanair

The recruitment event occurs on 14 November at Airline Flight Academy, Santry, Dublin from 10:30am.

The roles offer an industry-leading five days on, three days off roster and competitive salary packages. Successful candidates will gain discounted travel across over 235 destinations. This growth supports Ryanair target of 300 million passengers by March 2034.

Jade Kirwan shared “We are delighted to announce 100 new cabin crew positions at our Dublin base to support our Summer 2026 operations. We invite those interested in joining Ryanair – Europe’s largest and lowest fare airline – and securing the best cabin crew jobs in aviation where hard work is rewarded with fast-track career opportunities, discounted travel and more, to come along to our recruitment event taking place Friday, 14 November, to meet our recruitment and inflight teams and learn more about these exciting cabin crew roles.”

See also  Vietnam Airlines to lease 30 narrowbody aircraft

Ryanair is recruiting for 100 new cabin crew jobs for its Dublin base ahead of Summer 2026. The recruitment event occurs on 14 November at Airline Flight Academy, Santry, Dublin from 10:30am.

The roles offer an industry-leading five days on, three days off roster and competitive salary packages. Successful candidates will gain discounted travel across over 235 destinations. This growth supports Ryanair target of 300 million passengers by March 2034.

Jade Kirwan shared “We are delighted to announce 100 new cabin crew positions at our Dublin base to support our Summer 2026 operations. We invite those interested in joining Ryanair – Europe’s largest and lowest fare airline – and securing the best cabin crew jobs in aviation where hard work is rewarded with fast-track career opportunities, discounted travel and more, to come along to our recruitment event taking place Friday, 14 November, to meet our recruitment and inflight teams and learn more about these exciting cabin crew roles.”

See also  SERE Holdings acquires Belfast based ambulance operators Woodgate Aviation

Related posts:

Lynne Embleton CEO of Aer LingusSceptred skies: The ‘who’s who’ of the saints whose names feature in the Aer Lingus fleet Kenny Jacobs of DAADublin airport passenger numbers up 8.3pc in October Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork AirportCork airport on course for record year as passenger numbers up 18.4pc in October Con McGovern from Drumlish & other characters from Irish history of Pan Am as it prepares to relaunch
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.