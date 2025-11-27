Ryanair secures permanent injunction against eDreams Prime

Dana Dunne CEO of Edreams

The Berlin Regional Court has granted a permanent injunction against eDreams following previous findings in October 2024.

The court prohibited eDreams from using misleading statements on alleged savings under the German Unfair Competition Act. Ryanair argued that several eDreams Prime terms and conditions violated transparency requirements under German consumer protection law.

The injunction barred eDreams from failing to disclose potential Prime fee increases.

Ryanair urged EU Consumer Protection Authorities to enforce matching transparency standards across Europe.

Ryanair shared in a written statement: We welcome the Berlin Regional Court’s decision to grant a permanent injunction prohibiting Edreams from using Edreams Prime terms and conditions that the Court has previously found to be “unlawful” or “misleading” under the German Unfair Competition Act and also terms that the Court found to be in violation of the “transparency requirements” under German consumer protection law.