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Darragh O’Brien Dublin Airport passenger cap, Airlines for Europe winter schedules, Dublin Airport capacity restrictions, Irish Aviation Authority 2024-2025, IAA passenger cap compliance, Dublin Airport High Court decision, summer 2025 passenger limit, Aer Lingus winter planning 2025-2026, Ryanair expected IAA cap suspension, government commitment lift passenger cap, Dublin Airport economic impact, transport ministers meeting stakeholders.
Darragh O'Brien, Minister for Transport

Seanad passes bill to remove Dublin Airport passenger cap

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By on Aviation
  • The Seanad passed the bill with 31 votes in favour and 11 against.
  • The law paves the way for enactment this week before recess.
  • Dublin Airport handled 36.4 million passengers last year.
  • Officials instruct an independent assessment of flight paths.
  • The process includes 30 working days of public consultation.

The Seanad has passed the Dublin Airport passenger capacity bill as the Government moves to enact legislation before the Dáil recess. 

Ministers have addressed pressures from US airlines on open skies agreements. Dublin Airport operates under a 32m passenger cap that stayed pending legal action while handling 36.4m passengers last year. The transport minister pushes for removal to secure new routes. An environmental impact assessment and public consultation periods follow the law.

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The process includes review by An Coimisiún Pleanála and potential judicial review that extends timelines to next year. Officials warn of job losses if the cap remains in place. The bill has passed amid complaints from Airlines for America regarding economic impacts.

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien shared “It will inhibit business and growth. It will restrict jobs. If we stayed at 32m or reverted to 32m, we would lose thousands of jobs in Dublin Airport.”

Dublin airport passenger numbers
Dublin airport passenger numbers

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