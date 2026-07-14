Seanad passes bill to remove Dublin Airport passenger cap

The Seanad passed the bill with 31 votes in favour and 11 against.

The law paves the way for enactment this week before recess.

Dublin Airport handled 36.4 million passengers last year.

Officials instruct an independent assessment of flight paths.

The process includes 30 working days of public consultation.

The Seanad has passed the Dublin Airport passenger capacity bill as the Government moves to enact legislation before the Dáil recess.

Ministers have addressed pressures from US airlines on open skies agreements. Dublin Airport operates under a 32m passenger cap that stayed pending legal action while handling 36.4m passengers last year. The transport minister pushes for removal to secure new routes. An environmental impact assessment and public consultation periods follow the law.

The process includes review by An Coimisiún Pleanála and potential judicial review that extends timelines to next year. Officials warn of job losses if the cap remains in place. The bill has passed amid complaints from Airlines for America regarding economic impacts.

Transport Minister Darragh O’Brien shared “It will inhibit business and growth. It will restrict jobs. If we stayed at 32m or reverted to 32m, we would lose thousands of jobs in Dublin Airport.”