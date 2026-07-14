A mechanical glitch temporarily disabled the airport’s baggage carousels at Shannon airport on Saturday.
Aircraft operators made the operational choice to depart without loading luggage to avoid cascading schedule delays. Multiple holiday flights were affected, with passengers reporting that as few as 12 bags made it onto some full flights.
Airport operators worked with airlines to forward affected items as quickly as possible and apologised for the inconvenience. The issue was resolved within hours, but it highlighted peak-season pressures at the facility, which recently recorded strong passenger growth.
The Shannon Airport Group confirmed the mechanical failure was resolved within hours. As, the backlog has left holidaymakers without clothes, makeup, and essential items for day round teams, airlines are currently working with airline partners to forward the stranded luggage to Tenerife and other affected destinations via subsequent flights.
Critical Steps for Affected Passengers
If your baggage was left behind during this disruption, you should take immediate action to protect your passenger rights:
- File a PIR Immediately: You must obtain a Property Irregularity Report (PIR) from the ground handling desk at your arrival airport (e.g., Tenerife South). Airlines will usually deny formal compensation claims without this specific document reference number.
- Track Online: Use the unique tracking code on your PIR to monitor your luggage’s status via your airline’s baggage portal.
- Keep Receipts: Airlines are legally required to cover the costs of essential items (such as basic clothing and toiletries) while your bags are delayed. Keep all receipts to submit for reimbursement.
- Submit a Written Complaint: File a formal claim with your airline carrier within 21 days of your flight to secure compensation for your expenses or any eventual bag damages