A mechanical glitch temporarily disabled the airport’s baggage carousels at Shannon airport on Saturday.

Aircraft operators made the operational choice to depart without loading luggage to avoid cascading schedule delays. Multiple holiday flights were affected, with passengers reporting that as few as 12 bags made it onto some full flights.

Airport operators worked with airlines to forward affected items as quickly as possible and apologised for the inconvenience. The issue was resolved within hours, but it highlighted peak-season pressures at the facility, which recently recorded strong passenger growth.

The Shannon Airport Group confirmed the mechanical failure was resolved within hours. As, the backlog has left holidaymakers without clothes, makeup, and essential items for day round teams, airlines are currently working with airline partners to forward the stranded luggage to Tenerife and other affected destinations via subsequent flights.

Critical Steps for Affected Passengers

If your baggage was left behind during this disruption, you should take immediate action to protect your passenger rights: