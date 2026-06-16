Dublin Airport passenger cap set for removal ‘within weeks’ as cabinet approval expected today

Irish government is on the verge of removing long standing passenger limit at Dublin Airport as cabinet prepares to approve key legislation.

The cabinet is expected to sign off today on the full text of the Dublin Airport (Passenger Capacity) Bill 2026, paving the way for the swift removal of the contentious 32 million annual passenger cap at the country’s main aviation gateway. Minister for Transport Darragh O’Brien is bringing the legislation to government with the strong intention of guiding it through the Oireachtas and into law before the summer recess in mid July.

This represents a significant acceleration from earlier commitments to have the measure enacted by the end of the year. Once passed, the bill will empower the minister to amend or revoke the existing planning condition that imposes the 32 million passenger per annum limit and will prevent any future caps from being introduced through the planning system. Dublin Airport handled approximately 36 million passengers in 2025, already exceeding the outdated restriction that dates back to the opening of Terminal 2.

The move is designed to provide long term certainty for aviation growth, support connectivity, tourism, and economic development, and address ongoing operational pressures at the airport. However, the legislation is likely to face obstacles including potential legal challenges in the Irish courts, with ministers previously warned that judicial review is a distinct possibility from environmental or local interest groups concerned about noise, emissions, and infrastructure strain.

The bill also has implications for ongoing court proceedings. A stay currently applies to the enforcement of the cap pending a ruling from the Court of Justice of the European Union, and the new law aims to resolve these uncertainties by shifting decision making authority away from local planning processes. In addition, the development is being closely watched in the United States where Airlines for America has raised formal complaints and warned of possible retaliatory measures if US carriers face capacity restrictions at Dublin. Successful enactment of the legislation is expected to ease transatlantic tensions and remove the threat of such actions.

Supporters argue that lifting the cap will unlock new routes, additional flights, and substantial economic benefits, while critics will continue to press for stronger environmental safeguards alongside the growth. With cross party support anticipated in the Dáil and Seanad due to the strategic importance of the airport, the bill stands a good chance of rapid progress through parliament in the coming weeks.