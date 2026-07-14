Cassidy Travel reports surge in escorted tours

Bookings rose by 150pc compared with the previous brochure.

New partner Riviera Travel joins the collection.

Alberta tour lasts 8 days with prices from €4,365.

South Africa tour lasts 16 days with prices from €4,419.

Flights, accommodation and guiding feature in the packages.

Cassidy Travel has revealed 150pc growth in escorted tour bookings since the launch of its previous brochure.

The Irish operator responds to demand from holidaymakers who seek planned itineraries. It releases an expanded collection with additional partners and destinations.

The new brochure features Riviera Travel and introduces tours to Italy, Canada and South Africa. Existing favourites include journeys to Croatia, Iceland, Costa Rica, Morocco, New Zealand and Australia. Prices for the Spectacular Rockies and Glaciers of Alberta tour start from €4,365 for 8 days while the South Africa itinerary starts from €4,419.

Cassidy stress that customers benefit from pre-arranged flights, accommodation and guiding and solo travellers find a suitable balance of independence and support. The brochure becomes available in stores and online.

Sharon Harney shared “We have seen escorted tours become one of the fastest growing parts of our business with bookings increasing by 150pc since our previous brochure launched.”