Security breach could have affected passenger boarding cards at Dublin for entire month of August

Stephen Timm CEO of Collins Aerospace

A data security breach at one of Dublin Airport’s key suppliers has compromised the passenger details of potentially hundreds of thousands of people who used the airport in August.

One of the files on the compromised server contained passenger boarding-pass data from August 1st to 31st, 2025.

In August, 3.8m passenger journeys were made on flights through Dublin Airport, with 3,784,759 passengers handled, including more than 110,000 passengers every day and over 120,000 on 21 days. Over 376,000 passengers used Cork Airport in August, marking the busiest month on record, up 10 percent on the previous year.

DAA, which operates Dublin and Cork airports, launched an investigation into the breach involving third-party supplier Collins Aerospace and reported the matter to the Data Protection Commission, Irish Aviation Authority, and National Cyber Centre on Friday 19 September after notification of the compromise.

DAA shared in a written statement: “The matter is under active investigation, and we are working closely with our regulators and affected airline partners. At this time, there is no evidence of any direct impact on DAA systems. Passengers who travelled in August do not need to take any immediate action but should remain alert to any unusual activity related to their bookings.” Deputy Commissioner Graham Doyle shared “I can confirm that we have received a breach notification in relation to this matter and are engaging with DAA on it.”