SEVEN wonders of Ireland 2026 named by Conde Nast Traveller

Condé Nast Traveller has named its Seven Wonders of Ireland for 2026. The selection highlights a mix of well-known and lesser-visited destinations that showcase Ireland’s diverse landscapes, culture, and heritage:

Waterford’s Copper Coast and Greenway (County Waterford): This tops the list with its dramatic coastline featuring empty beaches, sea caves at Trá na mBó, cliffs at Stradbally Cove, and swimming spots such as Guillamene and Kilmurrin. The 46-kilometre Waterford Greenway offers car-free cycling from Waterford City to Dungarvan, passing Mount Congreve Gardens and views of the Comeragh Mountains.

The Burren (County Clare): This unique Ice Age limestone pavement creates an otherworldly karst landscape with cracked rock, hardy wildflowers, and ancient sites. Highlights include Aillwee Cave and walking trails such as the Lough Avalla Farm loop through woodland and pastures.

Ring of Beara (Counties Cork and Kerry): A quieter scenic loop than the Ring of Kerry, the route winds through colourful villages like Eyeries and Allihies, over Healy Pass, and includes Gleninchaquin Park with waterfalls and trails, plus Dursey Island reached by cable car and Ireland’s first Tibetan Buddhist temple.

Northwest Donegal: This remote Atlantic region features rugged wilderness with Glenveagh National Park and its castle, red deer, and golden eagles. Key experiences include climbing Mount Errigal, visiting beaches at Dunfanaghy, exploring Tory Island, and staying at Fanad Lighthouse.

Fermanagh Lakelands (County Fermanagh): A network of lakes, islands, and waterways includes 154 islands with Celtic and Christian heritage sites such as Devenish Island’s round tower. Activities range from the Stairway to Heaven boardwalk and boat trips on Lough Erne to visits to Belleek Pottery and local distilleries.

The passage tombs of the Ancient East (Boyne Valley, County Meath): These 5,000-year-old Neolithic monuments predate Stonehenge and the pyramids of Egypt. Newgrange aligns with the winter solstice sunrise, while Knowth displays extensive megalithic art including spirals and zigzags.

Kilkenny for Culture (County Kilkenny): Known as Ireland’s comedy capital, the city hosts festivals such as the Cat Laughs comedy festival and Kilkenomics. It also features historic sites including Jerpoint Abbey and traditional crafts like glassblowing at Jerpoint Glass Studio.