72,000 and counting – Irish cruise figures for 2025 released

72,000 Irish people cruised in 2025.

Bookings at Click&Go rose 20pc year-on-year.

The Mediterranean remains the top destination.

Seven-night cruises make up 44pc of departures.

Eight new ships entered service globally in 2026.

CLIA’s latest research has confirmed strong demand for cruise holidays in the Irish market. 72,000 Irish holidaymakers took an ocean cruise in 2025 which represented a 12.2pc increase on 2024. The company reported its own 20pc year-on-year growth in bookings for 2026.

Paul Hackett confirmed the Mediterranean leads as the top destination followed by Northern Europe and the Caribbean. Average passenger age stood at 54.6 years while average cruise duration reached 9.6 days. Seven-night sailings accounted for 44pc of departures.

The company offers packages such as a Mediterranean fly-cruise from €1,049 per person and a Caribbean fly-cruise and stay from €1,629 per person. Officials noted repeat bookings continue to rise. Demand recovered fully after an isolated incident in early May 2026.

Paul Hackett shared “These latest CLIA figures reinforce what we are seeing every day in the Irish market. Cruising has firmly established itself as a mainstream holiday choice for Irish travellers.”