EasyJet adds new winter route from Belfast to Budapest

EasyJet is to commence direct flights from Belfast to Budapest starting 17 November.

Services operate on Tuesdays and Saturdays during the winter season.

The route provides the only direct link from Ireland to Budapest.

It supports festive and winter city break travel.

The addition increases connectivity and tourism options for the region.

EasyJet has launched a new winter route from Belfast International Airport to Budapest in Hungary. The service starts on 17 November with flights on Tuesdays and Saturdays and provides the only direct connection from Ireland to the Hungarian capital. The route supports festive getaways and city breaks.

Budapest features grand architecture, thermal baths and a rich cultural scene. Passengers can visit landmarks such as Buda Castle and the Hungarian Parliament or relax in spas including Széchenyi and Gellért. The city also offers ruin bars and riverside experiences along the Danube.

Kevin Doyle from easyJet highlighted the appeal for winter holidays. Kate Sherry from Belfast International Airport welcomed the return of the route and its contribution to tourism and business links.

Kevin Doyle shared “We are thrilled to be launching a new route and packages from Belfast International.”