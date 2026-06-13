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Laura Pena director of the Spanish Tourist Board in Dublin
Laura Pena director of the Spanish Tourist Board in Dublin

Spanish Tourism host chefs at at Taste of Dublin 2026

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By on News & Knowledge
  • Spanish Tourism Office returns with Saborea España for Tasting Spain at Taste of Dublin.
  • Festival runs from 11 June to 14 June 2026 at Merrion Square.
  • Stand offers wines olive oils cheeses and premium tapas.
  • Chefs present masterclasses on World Tapas Day 12 June.
  • Regions Lanzarote Gran Canaria and Cambrils receive focus.

The Spanish Tourism Office and Saborea España have been presenting Tasting Spain at Taste of Dublin 2026. The event takes place at Merrion Square from 11 June to 14 June and attracts over 34 000 visitors. Attendees sample Spanish wines, olive oils, cheeses and tapas.

Live masterclasses and wine tastings highlight regions including Lanzarote, Gran Canaria and Cambrils. VIP ticket holders access curated tastings in the Häagen-Dazs VIP Suite. Presentations mark World Tapas Day on 12 June with chef demonstrations.

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Chefs from different regions deliver sessions at the Taste Kitchen throughout the festival.

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