Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Stena Line Easter and Pirates & Princesses Cruises
Orla Noonan of Stena
Orla Noonan of Stena

Stena Line Easter and Pirates & Princesses Cruises

0
By on Afloat, News & Knowledge

Stena Line is offering Easter Party at Sea cruises on 5 and 6 April departing Belfast at 12:45pm and returning at 4:30pm.

Activities include dancing, games, puppet show, magic show, bingo, colouring and balloon modelling.

Pirates & Princesses Day Cruises return in 2026 with 10 dates starting 8 and 9 April from Belfast.

Cruises feature kids disco, interactive games, puppet show, colouring, balloon modelling, bingo and fancy-dress parade. Spaces require early booking through the Stena Line website.

Related posts:

vCelebrity Cruises launches Spring Sale 30pc off first and second guests Christophe Mathieu CEO of Brittany FerriesBrittany Ferries reports surge in 2026 bookings for Guernsey routes Marie McCarthy of Irish FerriesIrish Ferries reveals Easter Deals with Legoland and Alton Towers Conor Mowlds of Cork PortHERE are the cruise ship calls to BANTRY in 2026
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.