Stena Line Easter and Pirates & Princesses Cruises

Stena Line is offering Easter Party at Sea cruises on 5 and 6 April departing Belfast at 12:45pm and returning at 4:30pm.

Activities include dancing, games, puppet show, magic show, bingo, colouring and balloon modelling.

Pirates & Princesses Day Cruises return in 2026 with 10 dates starting 8 and 9 April from Belfast.

Cruises feature kids disco, interactive games, puppet show, colouring, balloon modelling, bingo and fancy-dress parade. Spaces require early booking through the Stena Line website.