Storm Alice closes Ibiza airport

Maurici Lucena Betriu CEO of Aena
Mediterranean Corridor, Ebro Delta flooding, Spain weather warnings, emergency rescues Spain

Torrential rain from Storm Alice triggered flash floods in Catalonia, particularly in La Rapita and Santa Barbara, Tarragona, sweeping away vehicles and debris.

Spain’s Aemet agency issued a red alert for Tarragona, forecasting up to 180mm of rain in 12 hours, with 250-300mm expected in some areas.

Ibiza’s airport faced 24 flight cancellations and terminal closures due to flooding and power cuts, with operations paused between 6pm and 7.20pm.

Train services between Barcelona and Valencia were suspended, and roads in low-lying areas were closed due to flooding.

Catalonia’s civil protection agency urged residents in the Ebro Delta to stay indoors as emergency services rescued drivers from submerged vehicles.

Aena officials shared: “Because of the adverse weather conditions in Ibiza, airport operations were temporarily paralysed between 6pm and 7.20pm.”

