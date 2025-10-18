Trending
Testing begins for ‘Fast & Furious Hollywood Drift’ roller coaster

Universal Studios Hollywood has begun testing the “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift” roller coaster, set to open in 2026 as the park’s first high-speed outdoor coaster.

The ride features 4,100 feet of track with 360-degree rotating vehicles, including a Dodge Charger, designed to mimic drifting cars from the Fast & Furious films. The coaster is located on the Upper Lot, with a queue in a garage-like structure, enhancing the thematic experience.

It uses sound reduction technology and an aerial track winding over parts of the park, including the multi-level escalator. The attraction joins other major rides like “Mario Kart: Bowser’s Challenge” and “Harry Potter and the Forbidden Journey” at Universal Studios Hollywood.

Universal Studios Hollywood shared: “Fast & Furious: Hollywood Drift will feature 360-degree rotation of the individual ride vehicles as guests travel along 4,100 feet of elaborate track.”

