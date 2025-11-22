The Belfry in Birmingham reopens following a two-year renovation

The Belfry Hotel and Resort near Birmingham has reopened following a two-year renovation.

The refurbishment included the addition of The Club as part of wellness offerings at hotels.

The project doubled the resort’s capacity to 468 rooms with the new Brabazon wing adding 149 bedrooms in an ultramodern block.

The new wing contained the resort’s first two-bedroom suite, balcony rooms on the top floor overlooking the golf course, and the 852sqm Masters Suite that held 920 guests for expos, weddings, and conferences.

The Club equipped with Technogym gear provided reformer Pilates, yoga, and spin studios, multiple swimming pools, an outdoor hot tub, sauna, and steam room, and built on The Belfry Spa’s Fire and Ice Experience of aroma caves, hydrotherapy, steam rooms, and ice rooms.

Beverley Bayes creative director at spa and wellbeing design shared “Staying at a hotel is no longer just about booking a room for the night. Guests are seeking out hotels that offer wellbeing experiences. We’re seeing more hotels introduce wellbeing clubs that offer fitness classes beyond the traditional spa. Hotels are also connecting more with the outdoors by making better use of their grounds and natural settings for wellbeing activities.

The revenue generated from hotel spa and wellness and their associated spin-offs – fitness classes, treatments, retail, specialist juice bar or café – is now making a significant contribution to the bottom line and, in many cases, is overtaking revenue from bedrooms and even food and beverage.”