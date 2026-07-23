Spain’s THIRD heatwave of summer to peak today, impacting tourism in popular destinations

IA new heatwave has swept Spain with orange alerts in many regions and temperatures forecast to exceed f40 C in central and south-eastern areas, including the Balearic Islands popular with tourists.

Spain’s third heatwave of the summer will likely peak today Thursday, July 23, 2026, forcing tourists to heavily adapt their routines as temperatures crossed 40°C to 45°C (104°F to 113°F) across major holiday hotspots.

According to updates from Spain’s national weather agency AEMET, this intense weather event trapped a high-pressure system carrying hot, dry air from North Africa over the country. The extreme conditions follow two previous major summer heatwaves in late June and early July.

Affected Destinations & Temperatures

Andalusia & Extremadura: These southern regions serve as the epicenters of the heatwave, with temperatures consistently tracking over 40°C.

The Guadalquivir Valley & Genil Basin: Forecasters noted that isolated pockets in these valleys could see localized peaks soaring as high as 43°C to 45°C.

Madrid: The capital is facing extreme, bone-dry conditions [5CE2FU_VeyA], pushing visitors to crowd into shaded areas like El Retiro Park and rely on public fountains to stay hydrated.

Majorca (Balearic Islands): Holidaymakers and seasonal workers have taken to social media to alert incoming travelers about “brutal” and unbearable daytime conditions.

The prolonged high heat has created significant disruptions for summer travelers and residents alike:

Altered Sightseeing Routines: Tourists are largely clearing out of streets and popular historical plazas during the central hours of the day.

Outdoor activities are shifting strictly to early mornings or late evenings. Due to the severe lack of moisture, AEMET has elevated wildfire risks to “extreme” categories across southeastern Spain, bringing a threat of dry thunderstorms in mountainous tourist routes.

Local populations, particularly, the homeless, elderly and vulnerable are more likely to suffer the impact of the heatwave than tourists. Regional health authorities have reported nearly 1,300 emergencies tied to heat-induced illnesses. Official figures indicate over 1,000 fatalities occurred due to heat complications in June, prompting strict warnings to vulnerable populations and outdoor enthusiasts.

While conditions are projected to see a gradual drop in temperature heading into Friday, officials urge travelers to maximize hydration, wear loose clothing, and track local safety alerts closely.

Forecasters warn of forest fire risks, particularly on Mallorca and Ibiza, where highs near thirty seven degrees are expected. This third heat episode of the summer coincides with peak travel season and follows studies showing extreme heat can reduce repeat visitor intentions by up to fifteen per cent while shifting preferences toward cooler destinations.