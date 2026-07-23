Hill of Uisneach in Minister’s constituency chosen for launch of Tourism Ireland Halloween campaign

Tourism Ireland launched an autumn “Ireland, Home of Halloween” campaign across overseas markets.

The campaign includes a broadcast documentary in Europe and an “Ireland with Michael” episode in the US.

Minister Peter Burke joined the launch at the Hill of Uisneach.

The campaign builds on Samhain, the ancient Celtic festival that began 2,000 years ago.

Booking activations built on over €50 million worth of incremental trips in 2025.

It may still be summer and Lughnasad not yet dawned upon us, but Tourism Ireland has launched its autumn “Ireland, Home of Halloween” campaign across overseas markets, promoting the island as the birthplace of Halloween.

The Hill of Uisneach in Minister Peter Burke’s constituency of Westmeath was chosen for the launch.

The campaign includes a broadcast documentary in Europe and a dedicated episode of “Ireland with Michael” in the United States. Minister Peter Burke joined nine local authorities, tourism agency CEOs and industry representatives at the historic Hill of Uisneach to launch the island-wide programme.

The initiative builds on Samhain, the ancient Celtic festival that began 2,000 years ago, which continues in thriving traditions and festivals across the island. Tourism Ireland will deliver a social and digital month-long programme alongside overseas media and partner coverage. The campaign aims to give visitors reasons to travel year-round and across regions, supporting jobs in the island’s largest indigenous industry.

Booking activations have built on over €50 million worth of incremental trips booked on partner platforms in 2025. Tourism Ireland CEO Alice Mansergh thanked Laura McCorry of Tourism Northern Ireland, Caroline Bocquel of Fáilte Ireland, local councils and Minister Peter Burke for their support. Autumn highlights include Derry Halloween as Europe’s largest Halloween festival, Kerry’s Samhain celebrations, and events at ancient Uisneach.

Alice Mansergh, CEO of Tourism Ireland, shared, “Autumn is a special time in Ireland, Home of Halloween. What began as the ancient festival of Samhain in Celtic culture 2000 years ago, lives on in thriving traditions, festivals and reasons to visit as the leaves turn, and the evenings draw us in.”