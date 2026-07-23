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Bryan Bedford administrator of the FAA
Bryan Bedford administrator of the FAA since July 10, 2025

US FAA to allow Boeing self certify ALL of its B737 MAX and B787

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By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
  • The FAA allowed Boeing to issue airworthiness certificates for all B737 MAX and B787 aircraft.
  • The decision is effective from 20 July 2026.
  • Boeing had been stripped of self-certification following the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes.
  • In September 2025, the FAA allowed Boeing to issue some certificates.
  • The crashes in 2018 and 2019 killed 346 people.

The US Federal Aviation Administration has allowed Boeing to issue airworthiness certificates at the end of the production process for all B737 MAX and B787 aircraft, effective 20 July 2026.

The manufacturer had been stripped of the ability to certify its own aircraft following the Lion Air and Ethiopian Airlines crashes in 2018 and 2019 that killed 346 people. In September 2025, the FAA allowed Boeing to issue some of the certificates.

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