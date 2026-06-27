TO THE BEACHES: Crowds descend on Ireland’s shores and lakes as the country SCORCHES

The lake shore of Port na Seangán/Portnashangan, 6km north of Mulingar and a prominent stop on the M6, has seen a few changes this week. In the small car park for people using the nearby jetty and diving board, there has been new signage, with overhead photographs of the swimming zone to guide the summer bathers. A flashing sign on the approach tells motorists to beware of lake traffic. The pictures on social media in midweek show cars parked all along the road to the turn for the old road. Portnashangan has become as prominent a playground as the midlands can muster, an Acapulco on Lough Owel. The heat wave has brought Irish people out in their droves to the beaches and marinas of the country. Many are unfamiliar with the water and the shores, and many of the roads too narrow to handle the crush.

Social media posts from users across the island confirmed the scale of the rush to open water as high temperatures took hold. In one clip from mid July shared widely, families arrived at popular spots before dawn to secure space on the sand, with posts from Kerry showing scenes of packed shorelines by nine in the morning.

Recorded highs included 32.2 degrees Celsius in Connemara National Park on 13 July and temperatures around 30 degrees Celsius on Valentia Island in Kerry, according to Met Éireann data. Users revealed images of long vehicle queues on approach roads to coastal areas, with comments noting how the warmth turned ordinary weekdays into extensions of the weekend.

One post from Spanish Point in Clare captured the atmosphere early one morning, as groups set up for the day with cool boxes and windbreaks, while posts from Dublin showed similar patterns on the east coast. The combination of prolonged warmth and clear skies drew people who might otherwise stay inland, leading to crowded conditions at sites known for their appeal in good weather.

In County Antrim, visitors made their way to Portrush East Strand Beach and Portrush West Strand Beach, where the stretches of sand accommodated many day trippers. Whiterocks Beach offered another option with its distinctive rock formations drawing interest from those exploring the coast. Marinas in the county provided facilities for those arriving by water, including Ballycastle Marina, Belfast Harbour Marina, Carrickfergus Marina and Glenarm Marina. Posts on social media showed boats tied up and families enjoying the facilities during the warm spell.

County Clare saw substantial activity at its many locations. Ballycuggeran provided space for swimmers, while Cappagh Pier regained Blue Flag status in 2025 and attracted those seeking structured access to the water. Fanore, Kilkee and Lahinch welcomed large numbers, with users sharing posts of the Atlantic waves and open sands. Mountshannon on Lough Derg offered lakeside options, and Spanish Point, White Strand Doonbeg and White Strand Miltown Malbay proved popular for their exposure to the ocean. Kilrush Marina served as a base for boat users in the county. Social media content from the area revealed extended stays on the beaches, with posts highlighting the draw of the water during the period of elevated temperatures.

In County Cork, the list of sites included Barley Cove, Fountainstown which also received a Green Coast Award, Garretstown, Garrylucas White Strand, Inchydoney East Beach which also received a Green Coast Award, Inchydoney West Beach, Owenahincha Little Island Strand, Redbarn, Tragumna, Youghal Front Strand and Youghal Claycastle. Kinsale Yacht Club and Royal Cork Yacht Club provided marina facilities for sailors. User posts from these areas confirmed busy scenes, with images of colourful towels laid out across the sands and families in the shallows. The combination of multiple beaches in close proximity allowed for distribution of crowds, though some posts noted congestion on local roads.

County Derry offered Benone Strand, Castlerock Beach and Downhill Beach as key destinations, with the Foyle Pontoon in Derry City serving water users. Posts shared online showed groups making the most of the conditions at these northern sites, with the long stretches of beach providing room for activities.

Donegal boasted an extensive range with Bundoran, Carrickfinn, Culdaff, Downings, Drumnatinny, Fintra, Killahoey, Lisfannon, Magheraroarty, Marble Hill, Murvagh, Naran, Portnoo and Rossnowlagh. Greencastle Marina regained Blue Flag status in 2025 and supported marine traffic. Social media users revealed dramatic images of the county’s rugged coast under clear skies, with posts from Rossnowlagh and Bundoran capturing the influx of visitors. The scale of the county’s offerings meant many sites absorbed the increased demand without immediate overflow, though access roads saw heavier use.

County Down included Murlough Beach and Tyrella Beach, with Portaferry Marina and Quoile Yacht Club marina on Strangford Lough catering to those on the water. User content confirmed steady activity at these locations, with posts focusing on the natural features and calm waters in the warm air.

In Dublin, Balcarrick in Donabate which also received a Green Coast Award and Killiney beach drew locals and visitors alike. Posts from the area showed typical summer scenes amplified by the heat, with people occupying every available spot along the shore.

Galway featured Céibh an Spidéal which received an award for the first time since 2012, Salthill which also received a Green Coast Award, Silverstrand which also received a Green Coast Award, Trá Inis Oírr which also received a Green Coast Award, Traught in Kinvara, the Bathing Place at Portumna, Cill Mhuirbhigh on Inis Mór, Loughrea Lake and Trá Mhór in Inverin. Social media posts from Salthill and other spots confirmed the pull of the western waters, with images of swimmers and sunbathers filling the frames.

Kerry maintained its reputation with a large selection including Baile an Sceilg (Ballinskelligs) which also received a Green Coast Award, Banna awarded in 37 non consecutive seasons, Ballyheigue awarded in 37 non consecutive seasons, Ballybunion North, Ballybunion South, Derrynane, Fenit, Fionntrá (Ventry), Inch, Kells, Littor, Maharees, Rossbeigh, White Strand in Caherciveen and Portmagee Seasonal Pontoons managed by Kilrush Maritime Ltd. Content from users in Kerry revealed some of the busiest scenes, with posts from Banna and Ballybunion showing extensive coverage of the beaches by mid morning. The high temperatures in the county aligned with peaks recorded on Valentia Island.

County Louth offered Clogherhead, Port and Templetown as options for those in the northeast. User posts indicated steady use of these beaches during the warm period.

Mayo provided Keel Beach on Achill Island awarded for the 37th consecutive year, Bertra, Carrowmore, Clare Island near Louisburgh, Dooega on Achill Island, Dugort on Achill Island, Elly Bay in Belmullet, Keem on Achill Island, Mullaghroe, Old Head and Ross Beach in Killala. Posts shared from Achill locations confirmed the appeal of the island settings, with images of clear waters and open sands.

County Meath has Bettystown which also received a Green Coast Award. Social media showed families gathering there in numbers consistent with the wider trend.

Sligo included Enniscrone which also received a Green Coast Award and Rosses Point which also received a Green Coast Award. User content from these beaches revealed pleasant conditions and good attendance.

Waterford featured Clonea awarded in 37 non consecutive seasons, Counsellors’ Strand in Dunmore East which regained Blue Flag status in 2025, Tramore which regained Blue Flag status in 2025, Ardmore and Dungarvan Harbour Sailing Club marina. Posts from the county confirmed activity at these sites, with particular mention of the regained awards drawing interest.

Westmeath offered The Cut on Lough Lene and Quigley’s Marina at Killinure Point in Glasson along the River Shannon. Local posts aligned with the opening observations at Portnashangan.

Wexford listed Ballymoney North which regained Blue Flag status in 2025, Ballinesker, Curracloe, Kilmore Quay, Morriscastle, Rosslare Strand, Carne and New Ross Marina. Social media users shared views of the long beaches in the county under the high sun.

Wicklow included Bray South Promenade, Brittas Bay, Greystones, Greystones Marina and Wicklow Marina. Content from the area showed the proximity to Dublin contributing to higher visitor numbers.

Something new, that was absent from previous heat waves in 1958, 1976, 1983 and 1995. Across these counties social media is serving as a real time record of the movement towards water. Users are posting updates on parking, water conditions and the general atmosphere, often advising others on arrival times to avoid the heaviest periods. The warmth encouraged longer stays, with many remaining into the evening as temperatures stayed elevated. Road safety messages appeared in local authority communications, reflecting the pressure on infrastructure not designed for such concentrated use.

The downside of Portnashangan’s popularity needs no explanation to the hard working officials of Westmeath county council. Every morning at 5am a truck comes by to pick up the refuse that the marina users leave behind. On Thursday morning there were 25 black sacks filled and collected and lugged up the steep hill. Summer has its hazy days, but as the song says, they can be lazy as well.