Minister Helen McEntee launches new Irish Passport design

The new passport became available from 26 June 2026.

The Government introduced the next generation Irish passport with new security technology.

Public consultation saw more than 15,000 participants select designs.

The Irish wolfhound features throughout the passport pages.

Existing passports remain valid until expiry dates.

Artwork features native wildlife, flora and landscapes across seasons.

Advanced security technologies appear for the first time in any passport.

Production uses environmentally friendly security inks.

Minister Helen McEntee has unveiled Ireland’s new passport. The redesigned passport combines advanced security features with artwork celebrating Irish landscapes, wildlife and culture. Public consultation influenced many design elements including the Irish wolfhound.

The passport retains the familiar burgundy cover while the interior celebrates landscapes, wildlife and natural heritage. The Irish wolfhound appears throughout the document as one of the public favourites. Production techniques support sustainability ambitions through environmentally friendly security inks.

The new design will appear in passports issued from today June 26 2026. Irish companies and artists contributed to the project. The passport maintains high international standards while using environmentally friendly production techniques.

The new document reflects Ireland’s natural heritage through seasonal themes. It continues the tradition of the Irish passport as a symbol of opportunity and identity for citizens at home and abroad.

Minister for Foreign Affairs Helen McEntee shared “the new passport combines some of the world’s most advanced security technology with a design that proudly reflects who we are as a nation, our heritage, creativity and natural beauty.” Minister for Foreign Affairs Together with Irish companies and artists, we have created a travel document that is both technically outstanding and unmistakably Irish. This new passport ensures Ireland remains at the forefront of identity security for years to come. It combines some of the world’s most advanced security technology with a design that proudly reflects who we are as a nation, our heritage, creativity and natural beauty.”