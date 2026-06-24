Freenow reports taxi trips to Portmarnock Beach up by 42pc

Portmarnock Beach recorded a 42pc year-on-year increase in taxi trips.

Sandymount Strand ranks as the most popular beach for Dubliners.

Overall trips to Dublin coast rose by 16pc in April and May 2026.

Balscadden Bay Beach in Howth saw a 27pc increase.

Malahide Beach registered a 21pc rise in popularity.

Freenow by Lyft has published data that shows Portmarnock Beach experienced the largest increase in popularity among Dublin beaches. Taxi trips to Portmarnock Beach rose by 42pc year-on-year in April and May 2026. Sandymount Strand remained the most popular seaside spot according to the analysis of app bookings.

The data revealed overall coastal trips increased by 16pc compared to the same period in 2025. Malahide Beach, Bull Island and Sandycove/The Forty Foot followed in the top rankings while Balscadden Bay Beach in Howth recorded a 27pc rise.

Freenow by Lyft operates as the leading taxi app in Ireland for driver professionalism, safety, hygiene and wait times.

Danny O’Gorman shared “With the warm weather we have seen this spring, Dubliners have been making the most of the coast.”