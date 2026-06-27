Taoiseach Micheál Martin officially opens The Grace in Westport

Taoiseach Micheál Martin performed the official opening of The Grace hotel.

The property contains 129 rooms within 430 acres of estate lands.

The hotel took place as part of the transformation of Westport Estate.

Interiors and experiences draw from the west of Ireland landscape.

Facilities include a spa, fitness centre and destination dining.

Taoiseach Micheál Martin has officially opened The Grace, a new luxury hotel at Westport Estate in Co. Mayo. The 129 room property sits within 430 acres of historic estate lands overlooking Clew Bay along the Wild Atlantic Way. Developers completed the project as part of the wider transformation of the estate by the Hughes family.

The hotel blends contemporary Irish design with the heritage and natural beauty of the west of Ireland. It draws inspiration from Grace O’Malley and Grace Kelly. Facilities include an indoor swimming pool, spa and wellness areas, a fitness centre, and dining focused on seasonal Irish produce at the Black Sheep Restaurant.

Owen Hughes shared “We are honoured to welcome the Taoiseach to Westport to officiate at the opening of The Grace Hotel. This is an immensely proud day for Westport and it’s a significant milestone within a long-term strategic investment in the future of Westport Estate and the wider region.”

Taoiseach Micheál Martin shared “I am delighted to officially open The Grace, an exceptional new addition to Ireland’s tourism sector which showcases the extraordinary natural beauty and heritage of the wider Westport Estate and its historic Westport House.”

Ciaran Reidy shared “The Grace represents a new chapter for Westport Estate and for hospitality in the west of Ireland. Our ambition is to create an authentic experience that combines world-class standards with a true sense of place. ; It was a privilege to welcome An Taoiseach Micheál Martin to officially open The Grace, Westport Estate. While today marks an important milestone for the hotel, it is equally a celebration of the people whose dedication and expertise have made it possible. My thanks to the Hughes Family , project partners and our outstanding team for their commitment throughout this journey.

