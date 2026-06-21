Tourism Ireland brings roadshow through three cities in northern Spain

Tourism Ireland’s roadshow travelled through Santiago de Compostela, Oviedo and Santander.

The gatherings featured gastronomy, tradition and Irish hospitality.

Partners included The Courthouse Creative Hub Bushmills, The Shed Distillery Of PJ Rigney and Slane Castle.

Attendees discovered Irish whiskeys, artisan cheeses and traditional bread.

The events targeted travel agencies and media in northern Spain.

Tourism Ireland, has brought its northern Spain roadshow through Santiago de Compostela, Oviedo and Santander , in partnership with Alejandra Castelló Canorea’s Special Tours. The partners organised gatherings to connect the island of Ireland with travel agencies in northern Spain. Participants experienced Irish gastronomy, tradition and hospitality.

The Courthouse Creative Hub Bushmills, The Shed Distillery Of PJ Rigney and Slane Castle supported the evenings. Attendees sampled Irish whiskeys, artisan cheeses and traditional bread. The programme highlighted direct access and unique experiences on the island of Ireland.

The initiative brought travel advisors and media outlets together. Three evenings focused on flavours and stories from Ireland. The collaboration strengthened ties with partners in northern Spain.

Susan Bolger shared “This week we traveled through Santiago de Compostela, Oviedo, and Santander with a series of gatherings designed to bring the island of Ireland closer to travel agencies in northern Spain in a different way. Together with Special Tours, we shared three evenings where gastronomy, tradition, and Irish hospitality were the main stars. Thanks to the collaboration of The Courthouse Creative Hub Bushmills, The Shed Distillery Of PJ Rigney, and Slane Castle, attendees could enjoy a carefully curated selection of Irish whiskeys, artisan cheeses, and traditional bread, discovering some of the flavors, stories, and experiences that make the island of Ireland unique.”