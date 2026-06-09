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Cynthia Ni Mhurchu
Cynthia Ni Mhurchu

‘Tourism is NOT a luxury’ – MEP Cynthia Ní Mhurchú launches position paper

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  • Cynthia Ní Mhurchú launched the position paper on 9 June in Cork.
  • The document demands a standalone EU tourism budget line.
  • It proposes a permanent EU Tourism Crisis Management Mechanism.
  • Tourism supports 230,000 jobs in Ireland.
  • The paper addresses support for rural and coastal tourism sectors.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú MEP has launched Renew Europe’s position paper on the future of European tourism in Cork. The document calls for a dedicated EU budget line and measures to protect the sector from crises. It addresses competitiveness, resilience and sustainability for tourism as a strategic industrial ecosystem.

The paper proposes a reinforced Tourism Unit within the European Commission and a permanent EU Tourism Crisis Management Mechanism. It highlights support for small and medium sized enterprises that comprise 90 pc of tourism businesses. Ní Mhurchú presents the strategy at the Metropole Hotel on 9 June with European and Irish stakeholders.

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The position paper advocates improved transport links, digital innovation and funding for niche sectors such as coastal, rural and wellness tourism. It focuses on economic pillars that support employment and local communities across EU member states.

Cynthia Ní Mhurchú shared “Tourism is not a luxury; it is a strategic industrial ecosystem that underpins the economic lifeblood of my constituency.”

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