Travel agencies report mixed trading with strong late demand

Travel agencies across Ireland and elsewhere are experiencing a strong week of trading as late summer demand intensifies, although some report uneven performance with certain operators describing conditions as challenging. Agents are seeing surges in bookings for short haul and cruise products, supported by tactical promotions and flexible options. This resilience comes amid broader economic pressures and global uncertainties affecting consumer confidence.

Agencies report highly polarised trading patterns, where some firms see an immense surge in bookings while others describe current market conditions as stagnant. While a compressed booking window has left initial early-season volumes inconsistent, a massive wave of late demand and last-minute summer sales is stabilizing the sector. Consumers are gradually overcoming geopolitical and economic hesitation, turning instead to late-season promotions, cruises, and ultra-long-term holiday planning.

The Late-Booking Phenomenon: Ongoing cost-of-living concerns and macroeconomic caution have caused consumers to compress their booking windows, delaying final holiday commitments until 1 to 3 months before departure

Weather-Driven Surges: Recent regional heatwaves initially caused a short-term dip in high street shop footfall. However, they ultimately served as a catalyst, sparking a major wave of late-stage bookings as consumers hurried to lock in summer plans.

Aggressive Incentives: Major holiday providers have extended aggressive promotional campaigns, including free child places and heavy discount codes, successfully coercing hesitant families into completing bookings. [

Overcoming Geopolitical Hesitation: While tensions in the Middle East initially slowed bookings earlier in the year, agencies like report that client hesitation has recently given way to solid volume.

The current landscape has created sharp operational contrasts across different sectors of the travel industry.

Strong sectors:

Cruises (river and ocean), guided tours, and high-value luxury hotel bookings.

Japan, Alaska, the Mediterranean, and Asia-Pacific regions.

Extremely late sales (within weeks) and ultra-forward long-term bookings for 2027/2028.

Weak sectors:

Standard middle-market packages without strong promotions or distinct incentives.

The Middle East, which has seen direct regional demand drops due to safety concerns.

Traditional mid-range booking windows (3 to 6 months in advance) have completely flattened.

The mixed agency environment mirrors broader volatility across the consumer discretionary travel sector. London based publicly traded giants like Booking Holdings (BKNG) have edged higher as travel demand stabilizes, supported by a widespread consumer preference for experiences over physical goods. However, global analysis from firms like Jefferies highlights a fragmented quarterly earnings outlook. Travel providers remain highly sensitive to underlying headwinds, notably fuel price volatility, capacity oversupply in certain cruise corridors, and stricter regulatory checks.