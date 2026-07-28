Villa Vie to add a SECOND residential cruise ship

Villa Vie Residences announced Legacy, its second residential cruise ship.

Legacy is expected to enter service in early 2029.

Villa Vie Odyssey has surpassed 85pc of available residences sold.

Legacy will have residences approximately 50pc larger than Odyssey.

The Legacy Bridge Programme offers 24 positions for immediate residency.

Villa Vie Residences has announced the Legacy, the company’s second residential cruise ship, expected to enter service in early 2029. The official unveiling will take place during Villa Vie Odyssey’s Two-Year Sailaversary Celebration, commemorating two years of continuous world cruising. The announcement comes as the Villa Vie Odyssey surpasses 85pc of its available residences sold.

Legacy is designed as a premium sister ship to Odyssey, with residences approximately 50pc larger than comparable accommodations aboard Odyssey, expanded dining venues, larger public spaces, enhanced wellness facilities, and additional luxury amenities. Ownership pricing and monthly maintenance are anticipated to average approximately 30pc higher than Odyssey.

Villa Vie is introducing the Legacy Bridge Program, offering 24 positions available to the first 24 new ownership purchases completed on or before 30 September 2026. The program provides immediate residency aboard Villa Vie Odyssey, the guaranteed right to transition to a comparable residence aboard Legacy, no additional purchase price, and Odyssey maintenance rates honoured aboard Legacy.

Mike Petterson, Founder of Villa Vie Residences, shared, “When we launched Odyssey, we set out to prove that residential cruising wasn’t just possible, it was sustainable.”