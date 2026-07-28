Global air travel hits record single-day high amid summer demand

Airlines operated more than 150,000 commercial flights on 23 July 2026, marking the busiest day in recorded history according to flight tracking data.

This surpassed the previous peak and reflected strong leisure travel during Northern Hemisphere summer holidays, with heavy activity over North America, Europe and Asia. Major hubs such as Atlanta and Shanghai managed millions of seats.

While the milestone highlights robust economic connectivity and tourism recovery, it has also renewed discussions on aviation’s environmental footprint and the push for greater sustainability measures.