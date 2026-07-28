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Se Pardy director of Bray air display
Se Pardy director of Bray air display

COUNTDOWN: Highlights of next Saturday’s Bray Air Display

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By on Aviation
  • Bray Air Display takes place 1 August with ground entertainment from 12pm.
  • The airshow runs from 3pm to 6pm over Bray Seafront.
  • Highlights include Irish Air Corps, Aer Lingus Iolar and AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers.
  • The Future of Flight Tech Zone features interactive drone and tech showcases.
  • North and South car parks open at 10am and close at 8pm.

The Bray Air Display 2026 takes place on Saturday 1 August, with ground entertainment from 12pm and the airshow from 3pm to 6pm. The lineup includes the Irish Air Corps, Aer Lingus Iolar, and AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers. The event site opens at 12pm with a seafront funfair, food and craft village, and helicopter pleasure flights.

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The main air display flight programme runs over the Bray Seafront from 3pm to 6pm. Highlights include the Irish Air Corps dynamic military flypast, Aer Lingus Iolar’s 90th-anniversary vintage flight, an Aer Lingus Airbus A321XLR flyby, AeroSuperBatics Wingwalkers, the Black Knights Parachute Team, the Coastguard helicopter, Emerald Airlines, the Garda Air Support Unit, and the P-51 Mustang “Marinell”.

The ground attractions include the Future of Flight Tech Zone with an interactive drone and tech showcase, and the Kilometre of Euro seafront fundraising challenge targeting €40,000. North and South car parks open at 10am, with car parks closing at 8pm.

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