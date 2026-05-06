Uber expands app with hotel bookings

Uber added hotel bookings to its app.

The service partners with Expedia Group.

Over 700000 properties become available worldwide.

Travel Mode offers local recommendations and reservations.

Uber One members receive 10pc cashback on hotel stays.

Uber has added hotel bookings directly in its app as part of a major expansion into travel services. The company has partnered with Expedia Group to provide access to accommodation listings for users without leaving the platform. The service starts in the United States and plans to cover over 700,000 properties worldwide.

The update came at Uber’s annual GO-GET product event. The partnership integrates Uber rides into the Expedia app from June. Travellers receive notifications for discounted rides to and from hotels. Uber introduced Travel Mode with airport navigation, local recommendations, OpenTable reservations, and delivery of essentials to hotel rooms. AI-powered voice bookings and a Shop for Me feature also launched.

Uber expands its Uber One membership with cashback on hotel stays. Members earn 10pc back in credits on bookings and access discounts on over 10000 hotels. The loyalty programme now operates globally with credits on rides and free deliveries.

Ariane Gorin shared “Travel should feel effortless, and this partnership gets us one step closer to offering a seamless traveler experience.”

Dara Khosrowshahi shared “Uber is becoming an app for everything—helping people go, get, and now travel all in one place.”