Wexford’s Fort Conan Hotel on market for €950,000

Fort Conan Hotel listed for sale with guide price of €950000.

The property includes a 10-bedroom coastal hotel and attached private residence.

It features ten en-suite double bedrooms and a reception area.

The site lies in Duncannon village near Duncannon Beach.

The sale covers the hotel, café and residence as one lot of 893 square metres.

Wexford’s Fort Conan Hotel has come onto the market with a guide price of €950,000. The family-run coastal property in Duncannon, Co. Wexford, includes an attached private residence and café. The 10-bedroom hotel stands in the heart of the seaside village just a short stroll from Duncannon Beach on the Hook Peninsula.

The property features ten double bedrooms with en-suite facilities, a reception area and a fully equipped setup suitable for continued operation. It includes a sunny south-west facing courtyard and the attached residence provides additional living space with a master bedroom. Agents listed the hotel and residence together as a single lot with a total area of 893 square metres.

The hotel operates as both accommodation and a local amenity with the café serving visitors to the sandy shores. The sale covers the entire coastal site in south Wexford.