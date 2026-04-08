Wexford’s Fort Conan Hotel on market for €950,000

- Fort Conan Hotel listed for sale with guide price of €950000.
- The property includes a 10-bedroom coastal hotel and attached private residence.
- It features ten en-suite double bedrooms and a reception area.
- The site lies in Duncannon village near Duncannon Beach.
- The sale covers the hotel, café and residence as one lot of 893 square metres.
Wexford’s Fort Conan Hotel has come onto the market with a guide price of €950,000. The family-run coastal property in Duncannon, Co. Wexford, includes an attached private residence and café. The 10-bedroom hotel stands in the heart of the seaside village just a short stroll from Duncannon Beach on the Hook Peninsula.
The property features ten double bedrooms with en-suite facilities, a reception area and a fully equipped setup suitable for continued operation. It includes a sunny south-west facing courtyard and the attached residence provides additional living space with a master bedroom. Agents listed the hotel and residence together as a single lot with a total area of 893 square metres.
The hotel operates as both accommodation and a local amenity with the café serving visitors to the sandy shores. The sale covers the entire coastal site in south Wexford.