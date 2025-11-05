Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»United Airlines and Hallmark collaborate for a feel-good four minute movie

United Airlines and Hallmark collaborate for a feel-good four minute movie

0
By on Aviation

United Airlines and Hallmark have collaborated for a feel-goud four minute movie to be shown board flights.  “Miles Apart” stars Broadway actress Ginna Claire Mason and real-life pilot husband Eric.

Plot follows Angela confiding in crew and passengers en route to city job and holiday reunion with ex Miles.

Film available from 1 November 2025 on seatback screens and United app. Every airline employee on screen is an actual United team member. Story ends with unexpected gift waiting at baggage claim.

Related posts:

Kenny Jacobs of DAADublin airport passenger numbers up 8.3pc in October Niall McCarthy, managing director of Cork AirportCork airport on course for record year as passenger numbers up 18.4pc in October Dan Owens, CEO of Belfast International AirportBelfast’s two airports’ passenger numbers down 2.6pc in August Con McGovern from Drumlish & other characters from Irish history of Pan Am as it prepares to relaunch
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.