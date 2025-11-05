United Airlines and Hallmark collaborate for a feel-good four minute movie

United Airlines and Hallmark have collaborated for a feel-goud four minute movie to be shown board flights. “Miles Apart” stars Broadway actress Ginna Claire Mason and real-life pilot husband Eric.

Plot follows Angela confiding in crew and passengers en route to city job and holiday reunion with ex Miles.

Film available from 1 November 2025 on seatback screens and United app. Every airline employee on screen is an actual United team member. Story ends with unexpected gift waiting at baggage claim.