US extends Dublin Airport passenger cap deadline to July 6

The US Department of Transportation extended the deadline to 6 July.

Airlines for America requested retaliation against the passenger cap.

Dublin Airport handled 36.4 million passengers last year.

The Irish government prepared legislation to remove the cap.

The High Court referred matters to the CJEU in 2024.

The US government has pushed back the deadline for a decision on sanctions or flight restrictions from Ireland to America. Officials extended the timeframe as discussions continue with the Irish side. The Department of Transportation took this step after requests from Airlines for America.

The previous deadline stood at 5 June. The new date became 6 July. Airlines for America pressed for action over the passenger cap at Dublin Airport that affected carriers such as Delta, JetBlue and United. Aer Lingus operates an extensive transatlantic network that faced potential cuts in permitted flights.

The cap limits annual passengers to 32m. Dublin Airport handled 36.4m passengers last year. The Irish government introduced legislation to remove the restriction.

Benjamin Taylor shared “Intergovernmental discussions to resolve the matter and other significant related activities have occurred including the exchange of several letters and other recent engagements, and those efforts are continuing.”