The proclamation authorises 180 days of negotiations.

Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick submitted the report.

Officials issued the measure on 9 July 2026.

Earlier WTO cases involved USD7.5 billion in US tariffs.

A five year truce suspended previous duties.

US President Donald Trump has extended the moratorium on aircraft parts from threatened tariffs. The proclamation issued on 9 July 2026 gives another 180 days for talks as the commerce secretary submitted a report on national security threats from imports.

The US say their proposed measure address decades of concessions to foreign governments that reduced US market share. Officials can take further actions if agreements prove ineffective. The Usis in continued legal disputes with European partners over Airbus support.

WTO rulings in recent months have led to suspended tariffs between the US and EU.US aircraft import tariffs pause,