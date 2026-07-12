Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»US Government imposes 180 day pause on aircraft import tariffs
Donald Trump
Donald Trump

US Government imposes 180 day pause on aircraft import tariffs

0
By on Aviation, News & Knowledge
  • The proclamation authorises 180 days of negotiations.
  • Commerce secretary Howard Lutnick submitted the report.
  • Officials issued the measure on 9 July 2026.
  • Earlier WTO cases involved USD7.5 billion in US tariffs.
  • A five year truce suspended previous duties.

US President Donald Trump has extended the moratorium on aircraft parts from threatened tariffs. The proclamation issued on 9 July 2026 gives another 180 days for talks as the commerce secretary submitted a report on national security threats from imports.

The US say their proposed measure address decades of concessions to foreign governments that reduced US market share. Officials can take further actions if agreements prove ineffective. The Usis in  continued legal disputes with European partners over Airbus support.

See also  Turkey's AJet to lease five A321neo form BOC

WTO rulings in recent months have led to suspended tariffs between the US and EU.US aircraft import tariffs pause, 

Related posts:

Dara Brady CMO of RyanairRyanair June OTA survey exposes overcharging practices Willie Walsh of IATADecrease in number of disruptive passenger incidents – IATA Willie Walsh of IATACrisis? This is not a crisis – Willie Walsh at IATA Congress in Rio Matthew Hall CEO of Belfast City AirportBelfast City Airport reveals details of IGNITE Youth Programme
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.