Valentia Island Development Company seeks permission to restore historic cable station

Valentia Island Development Company is seeking permission to restore the historic cable station on the island.

The group aims to develop First Message Building and Slate Yard. The restoration targets ruinous structures at Farranreagh in Knightstown for restoration. The project seeks to attract tourists and aid a bid for UNESCO World Heritage status.

Leonard Hobbs shared “Encouraged by the decision of the Irish government to include the Valentia Transatlantic Cable project as only one of three projects on the Ireland Tentative list for UNESCO inscription, we are now focusing on the restoration of the related historic sites, with our priority being the refurbishment of the Cable Station at Knightstown and its plans to be both an inspiring exhibit and museum for this epic story, and also a place to inspire a new generation of technologists and entrepreneurs in a bespoke digital hub.”

