Virgin Atlantic confirms details of direct flights from Heathrow to Phuket

Corneel Koster CEO of Virgin Atlantic

Virgin Atlantic has confirmed details of direct flights from London Heathrow to Phuket commencing 18 October 2026, operating three times weekly on Wednesdays, Fridays and Sundays.

The Boeing 787-9 aircraft will feature Upper Class with onboard bar, Premium and Economy cabins.

Holiday packages became available from 30 October 2025, with flight-only bookings from 26 November 2025. The route connects with Virgin Atlantic Holidays and includes onward links via Bangkok Airways partnership.

This service supports a network rebalance towards leisure markets in Asia, Africa and the Indian Ocean.

Jonny Clark shared “The airline’s new direct flights are indicative of an evolving strategy that has Asian destinations at its core”