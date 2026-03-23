2026 tidy towns competition to be launched in Carrick-on-Shannon today

Minister Dara Calleary TD will launch the 2026 SuperValu TidyTowns competition at Riverfront Amenity Park in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, today at 11:00 am.

Luke Hanlon, Managing Director of SuperValu, joins the event which acknowledges Carrick-on-Shannon’s recognition in previous competitions, and media representatives receive invitations with registration required by 09:00 am that day.

The competition is designed to encourags community efforts in environmental improvement, tidiness, and sustainability across Ireland. SuperValu sponsors the annual programme, which involves local groups in towns and villages.

Tourism and Hospitality Awards

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow