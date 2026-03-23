Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»2026 tidy towns competition to be launched in Carrick-on-Shannon today
Dara Calleary Minister
Dara Calleary Minister

2026 tidy towns competition to be launched in Carrick-on-Shannon today

0
By on Ireland

Minister Dara Calleary TD will launch the 2026 SuperValu TidyTowns competition at Riverfront Amenity Park in Carrick-on-Shannon, Co. Leitrim, today at 11:00 am. 

Luke Hanlon, Managing Director of SuperValu, joins the event which acknowledges Carrick-on-Shannon’s recognition in previous competitions, and media representatives receive invitations with registration required by 09:00 am that day.

The competition is designed to encourags community efforts in environmental improvement, tidiness, and sustainability across Ireland. SuperValu sponsors the annual programme, which involves local groups in towns and villages. 

Tourism and Hospitality Awards

Antrim – Armagh – Carlow – Cavan – Clare – Cork – Derry – Donegal – Down – Dublin – Fermanagh – Galway – Kerry – Kildare – Kilkenny – Laois – Leitrim – Limerick – Longford – Louth – Mayo – Meath – Monaghan – Offaly – Roscommon – Sligo – Tipperary – Tyrone – Waterford – Westmeath – Wexford – Wicklow

See also  Wander Wild Festival announces Hermitage Green Gig

Related posts:

Joe McGrath CEO of Tipperary County CouncilCalls for Tipperary Town workhouse to be resorted as tourist attraction Sara Dolan Chair of Visit WaterfordVisit Waterford reveals details of new attractions and experiences 2026 Alison Metcalfe of Tourism IrelandTourism Ireland and 14 enterprises complete US sales mission Alva Pearson Downey CEO of the Inbound Tourism Operators Association Ireland (ITOA.First of two ITOA workshop days to take place in Limerick today
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.