Details released of Yoga Picnic festival in Westmeath on July 4

The Yoga Picnic has expanded its programme for 2026 and welcomes participants to Lilliput House on the shores of Lough Ennell. Organisers have added new elements including a Reformer Pilates tent and evening music area. The event takes place on Saturday 4 July.

Alice Harrison, Mary Gardiner and Katy Harrison founded the festival in 2022. The programme includes more than 100 experiences with teachers from Ireland and other countries. Headline participants feature Tara Judelle, Michael James Wong, Kitty Maguire, Lou Horgan, Rebecca Holland, Michael Ryan and Terri Conroy.

Attendees access kids classes, cooking demonstrations and lakeside spa facilities. Adult day passes cost €95. The evening Ceol sa Choill area features DJ Zaneta and DJ Medalla after the Kirtan.

Katy Harrison shared “People are looking for something deeper. The Yoga Picnic offers a reminder that wellbeing can be found not only through individual practice but through community shared experiences and meaningful human connection.”