HERE are the winners of 33rd NI Travel and Tourism Awards in county Down

The 33rd NI Travel and Tourism Awards took place last night at the Slieve Donard Hotel.
That ceremony saw Louise Magill’s Holiday Hotspots Larne win the travel agency award for the first time. Olivia Martin won the travel consultant award.
The event drew 440 attendees from the travel sector. The awards recognise suppliers and agents operating in the province.
- Accommodation Specialist: Bedsonline
- Accommodation: Europa Hotel
- Agency: Holiday Hotspots Larne
- Airline to Britain: Aer Lingus
- Airline to Europe: Jet2.com
- Airline Worldwide: Emirates
- Booking System: Jet2holidays
- Car Hire or add-ons: Flexible Autos
- Cruise Luxury: Oceania Cruises
- Cruise Mainstream: NCL
- Cruise Premium: Celebrity Cruises
- Cruise Rivercruise: Riveria Travel
- Ferry Company: Stena Line
- Hotel Group -Sani / Ikos Group
- Industry award: Selective Travel Management
- Roll of Honour: Delia Aston
- Sales Support Team: Travel Solutions
- Special Achievement: Belfast Giants 25th Anniversary
- Student: Tyler Murray
- Supplier representative: Robert Wilson
- Sustainability: Sani Resort
- Tour Operator Escorted: Travel Solutions
- Tour Operator Europe: Jet2holidays
- Tour operator Luxury: If Only
- Tour operator Ski: Travel Solutions
- Tour operator Specialist: Beachcomber Tours
- Tour operator Worldwide: If Only
- Tourist Board: Spain
- Tourist Information Centre: Visit Belfast
- Travel Consultant: Olivia Martin
- Visitor Attraction: Titanic Belfast
Louise Magill and the Holiday Hotspots team accept the award from Jonathan Adair of Northern Ireland Travel News