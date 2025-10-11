HERE are the winners of 33rd NI Travel and Tourism Awards in county Down

Louise Magill of Holiday Hotspots Larne

The 33rd NI Travel and Tourism Awards took place last night at the Slieve Donard Hotel.

That ceremony saw Louise Magill’s Holiday Hotspots Larne win the travel agency award for the first time. Olivia Martin won the travel consultant award.

The event drew 440 attendees from the travel sector. The awards recognise suppliers and agents operating in the province.

Accommodation Specialist: Bedsonline

Accommodation: Europa Hotel

Agency: Holiday Hotspots Larne

Airline to Britain: Aer Lingus

Airline to Europe: Jet2.com

Airline Worldwide: Emirates

Booking System: Jet2holidays

Car Hire or add-ons: Flexible Autos

Cruise Luxury: Oceania Cruises

Cruise Mainstream: NCL

Cruise Premium: Celebrity Cruises

Cruise Rivercruise: Riveria Travel

Ferry Company: Stena Line

Hotel Group -Sani / Ikos Group

Industry award: Selective Travel Management

Roll of Honour: Delia Aston

Sales Support Team: Travel Solutions

Special Achievement: Belfast Giants 25th Anniversary

Student: Tyler Murray

Supplier representative: Robert Wilson

Sustainability: Sani Resort

Tour Operator Escorted: Travel Solutions

Tour Operator Europe: Jet2holidays

Tour operator Luxury: If Only

Tour operator Ski: Travel Solutions

Tour operator Specialist: Beachcomber Tours

Tour operator Worldwide: If Only

Tourist Board: Spain

Tourist Information Centre: Visit Belfast

Travel Consultant: Olivia Martin

Visitor Attraction: Titanic Belfast

Louise Magill and the Holiday Hotspots team accept the award from Jonathan Adair of Northern Ireland Travel News