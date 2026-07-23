SEPTEMBER is the NEW August, England’s Advantage Travel Group reports shift in summer sales

England’s Advantage Travel Group has reported growth in long haul, family and late summer bookings. The consortium highlighted positive sales momentum across key segments as agents benefit from increased demand for holidays abroad amid domestic heatwave conditions.

The Advantage Travel Partnership has confirmed a major surge in overall travel bookings, tracking significantly ahead of previous years with late summer and shoulder-season departures seeing the highest growth. Driven by changing weather patterns and a collective shift in consumer habits, travellers are prioritizing flexibility, value, and longer bucket-list trips.

Data from England’s largest independent travel agent partnership highlights a distinct shift away from peak July and August travel. Late-summer and autumn bookings have experienced a significant 20pc year-on-year increase. Extreme summer heat in traditional European hotspots has prompted families and individuals to seek cooler climates or travel later in the year when temperatures are more comfortable.

The massive demand for late summer travel has sparked discussions regarding a restructuring of school holiday calendars to give families more affordable options outside peak heat windows.

Booking windows are transforming as consumers navigate changing economic conditions and travel desires. Long-haul “bucket list” travel has extended booking horizons up to 15 months in advance, allowing travellers to secure better rates and spread out costs.

Despite early booking surges, a massive 46pc of summer bookings were still made within 12 weeks of departure. Multi-generational and family travel is fueling triple-digit growth to specific returning destinations like Egypt, Tunisia, and Malta, with booking numbers up to 117pc higher year-over-year.

The consortium of independent travel agents and Travel Management Companies has 400 members operating across 750 locations and generating €10.3bn in sales. The network includes members of the Consort Travel Group in Ireland, which operates over 30 stores and partnered directly with Advantage for management and commercial support.

Advantage membership offers significant buying power, full licensing and bonding, merchant fee savings, and government lobbying for the outbound travel sector. The network also extends to 83 countries as the Advantage Global Network.