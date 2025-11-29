Trending
Aer Lingus airbus experience ‘limited impact’ from A320 software issue

Guillaume Faury CEO of Airbus

Aer Lingus has confirmed that a limited number of Airbus A320 family aircraft required a software update after Airbus issued an alert. 

The European Union Aviation Safety Agency released an emergency airworthiness directive as a precautionary measure.  Intense solar radiation risked corrupting data critical to flight controls on certain software versions. 

Aer Lingus implemented the update immediately and expected no significant operational disruption. Other carriers including Wizz Air scheduled maintenance that affected some weekend flights.

Aer Lingus shared in a written statement: “In Aer Lingus’s case a limited number of aircraft are impacted, and the airline is taking immediate steps to complete the required software installation. As a result, Aer Lingus expects that there will be no significant operational disruption.”

