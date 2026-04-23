Ryanair to change airport check-in and bag drop closure to 60 minutes before departure from 10 November 2026

Ryanair has changed airport check-in and bag drop closure to 60 minutes before departure from 10 November 2026.

The extension has given passengers more time through security and passport queues.

Self-service bag-drop kiosks have reached over 95pc of Ryanair airports by October.

The 20pc of guests who check in bags have received additional time to reach the gate.

The 80pc of passengers without checked bags have remained unaffected and continued online check-in.

Ryanair is to close airport check-in and bag drop facilities 60 minutes before departure, instead of the current from 40 minutes before departure, starting from 10 November 2026.

The airline has implemented the change across all airports and the airline says this is to allow passengers more time to clear security and passport queues.

The airline says 95pc of airports will have installed self-service bag-drop kiosks by October which integrate with the Ryanair app.

The adjustment has affected the 20pc of passengers who check in a bag while the 80pc who travel without checked baggage have continued to check in online and proceed directly to the departure gate. Ryanair has installed additional self-service kiosks to speed up the bag-drop process and reduce queuing at desks. The move has aimed to lower the number of passengers who miss flights due to delays in airport queues.

Dara Brady has confirmed the details of the policy update. The change has provided extra time especially during busy travel periods. Passengers who check in bags have received a quicker overall service through the new kiosks.

Dara Brady shared “From Tues 10 Nov next, Ryanair customers will see airport check-in and bag drops close 60 minutes before scheduled departure, instead of today’s 40 minutes. We are also installing self-service kiosks at over 95pc of Ryanair airports before October.”