Cork tourism network event in Rosscarbery told of inbound travel and tourism trends

The annual Cork tourism network event wa updated on travel trends by Travel Extra editor Eoghan Corry.

Speakers at the Cork tourism network event in Rosscarbery stressed the value of regional cooperation among tourism businesses. Neil Lucey highlighted how collaboration and knowledge of each other’s offerings build a stronger region. He pointed to Kerry’s success in promoting local experiences based on environment, community, and activities. Partnerships with operators such as Jim Kennedy, Mark Ganon, and Connor from Toru on cycling tours demonstrate this approach in practice. Attendees heard that recommendations between businesses enrich visitor stays even without direct contracts.

Neil Lucey told the audience that the more the region cooperates and collaborates the stronger it will be. He noted partnerships on cycling tours and the benefits of cross-promotion for visitor experiences.

Clare Looney O’Sullivan provided updates on key projects in Cork County. Funding of €770,000 has been secured through the RDF to advance detailed design for the old steam mill in Skibbereen as a tourist attraction focused on a famine museum. Consultants will be appointed soon to prepare the project for future capital funding. Refurbishment of the cons museum is under way with approximately €500,000 secured from the historic structures fund, heritage council, and council resources. Work is scheduled to start in quarter 3 of 2026.

She outlined grant schemes and policy work. Roadshows in January presented details of community and tourism grants to stakeholders across the county. West Cork showed strong participation in the festival and events fund. Tourism marketing and walking trails maintenance grants will open in quarter 2 of 2026. A new tourism strategy for Cork County, a cruise strategy with a dedicated officer, a motor home policy, and a review of trades for tourism policy form part of the work programme.

Plans for a future capital funding call in quarter 3 of 2026 are under review to support projects across the county.

Seamus Heaney addressed the role of food in Cork’s tourism offering. He stated that 60pc of Ireland’s artisan food products come from Cork. Support was offered for the hotter conference to showcase the county’s food sector.

Neil Lucey shared: “We really really believe that as a region the more we cooperate and collaborate and know about each other’s businesses and promote each other’s businesses the stronger we’ll be as a region. You might not directly be signing a contract with somebody but you will maybe be able to recommend I guess which will make their stay more interesting.”

Seamus Heaney shared; “Food is central to the Cork offering, 60pc of the artisan food product in Ireland comes from Cork.”