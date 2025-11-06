Aer Lingus and Tesco Ireland reveal Avios partnership

Susanne Carberry Chief Customer Officer with Aer Lingus

Aer Lingus and Tesco Ireland have revealed details of a partnership which allows customers of Tesco Clubcard to convert into 600 Avios per €2.50.

Members can redeem Avios for flights, upgrades, and car hire, with a reward flight to Paris available for 4,000 Avios plus taxes from €17.50 in vouchers.

A flight to New York starts at 13,000 Avios plus taxes, achievable with €55 in vouchers, aiding Christmas travel planning.

The scheme launches with nearly onem Clubcard members receiving vouchers from next week, enhancing travel accessibility.

Joining Tesco Clubcard and AerClub is free, with Avios collection starting via the Tesco app or website.

Susanne Carberry shared “Through our new partnership with Tesco Ireland, members can convert Clubcard vouchers into Avios, allowing them to make savings on travel experiences.”

Suzanne Quinn shared “In our next Clubcard statement we’ll be giving back over €7.5m in vouchers to our loyal customers.”

Rob McDonald shared “Thanks to this landmark announcement with Tesco Ireland, AerClub members can now benefit from even more ways to collect and redeem Avios.”