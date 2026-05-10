Dublin airport passenger cap legislation ready for cabinet approval – Darragh O’Brien

Transport minister Darragh O Brien has confirmed that legislation to remove the long standing passenger cap at Dublin Airport has been drawn up with the general scheme already approved by cabinet earlier this year. The Dublin Airport Passenger Capacity Bill two thousand and twenty six will grant the minister powers to amend or revoke the current thirty two million passenger annual limit and prevent any future caps from being imposed through local planning processes.

The proposed law is progressing through pre legislative scrutiny by the Oireachtas transport committee with the minister committing to expedite its passage through the Dail and Seanad. Mr O Brien has indicated that subject to smooth parliamentary handling the full process including presidential approval should be completed by the end of the year allowing the cap to be formally lifted. This development aims to support Dublin Airports role as Irelands primary international gateway and address capacity constraints that have seen the airport exceed the limit in recent years handling over thirty six million passengers in two thousand and twenty five.

The move has however drawn dissatisfaction from both Irish and American airlines who argue that the timeline remains too slow for operational planning. Carriers including Aer Lingus and Ryanair along with representatives from Airlines for America have warned that the October deadline for submitting next years capacity declarations makes an earlier resolution essential to avoid disruptions in scheduling and potential retaliatory measures affecting transatlantic routes. Despite these concerns the government maintains that the legislation strikes a balanced approach incorporating stakeholder input and necessary environmental and planning considerations.

Once enacted the bill will shift decision making authority away from Fingal County Council to national level ensuring strategic infrastructure decisions align with broader economic and connectivity needs. This step is viewed as critical for sustaining growth in aviation jobs tourism and business links across Ireland while airlines continue to press for the fastest possible implementation to maximise benefits in the coming seasons.