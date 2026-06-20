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Kevin Foley chair of the WRC
Kevin Foley chair of the WRC

Aer Lingus flight attendant dismissal upheld by tribunal

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By on Aviation

A tribunal has upheld the dismissal of Aer Lingus senior cabin crew member Alan O’Neill. The Workplace Relations Commission rejected his complaint under the Unfair Dismissals Act 1977 after the airline found his actions towards a passenger amounted to gross misconduct. The events took place on a flight from Marseilles to Dublin on 9 April 2024.

A stand-off developed when O’Neill refused the passenger use of the bathroom during refuelling on the tarmac and later after takeoff while the fasten seatbelt sign remained on. Another passenger submitted a complaint on 29 April 2024 that described O’Neill’s tone and behaviour. Witnesses reported the passenger became upset and cried during the interactions.

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The WRC shared “Dismissal was warranted and was a reasonable and proportionate response.” 

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