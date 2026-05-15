Trending
Eoghan Corry's TRAVEL Extra
You are at:»»Topflight expands Cork ski programme with new direct flights to France
Neal Collins of Topflight
Neal Collins of Topflight

Topflight expands Cork ski programme with new direct flights to France

0
By on News & Knowledge
  • Topflight has introduced direct flights from Cork to France for winter 2026/27.
  • The expansion adds to the existing Cork to Austria ski services.
  • Packages cover flights, accommodation, transfers and ski options.
  • Neal Collins confirmed strong demand for French ski properties.
  • Bookings require a deposit of €150 per person.

Topflight has expanded its Cork ski programme for winter 2026/27 with the addition of direct flights to France. The operator runs the new route alongside its established Cork to Austria services. Skiers from Munster gain access to selected French resorts.

The packages include flights, accommodation, transfers, ski packs and in-resort support. Topflight has arranged properties for beginners, intermediates and experienced skiers. Neal Collins serves as managing director of the company.

See also  WATCH: South Arica's tourism minister Patrica de Lille media briefing at Africa's Travel Indaba

Bookings for the season have opened with a deposit requirement of €150 per person. The operator has provided ski holidays for over 50 years. Demand remains strong for the French programme.

Neal Collins shared “We’re delighted to expand our Cork ski programme with the introduction of direct flights to France for Winter 2026/27. France remains one of the most popular ski destinations we offer.”

Related posts:

Conor Mowlds of Cork PortHERE are the cruise ship calls to BANTRY in 2026 John McLaughlin chair of Donegal TourismHERE are the cruise ship calls to KILLYBEGS in 2026 Saint Patrick's grave in Downpatrick, where local landowner Hugh de Lacy miraculously discovered the body and ham him reinterred alongside saints Brigid and Colmcille in 1185, shortly after he had seized the kingdom from the IrishHERE are the cruise ship calls to BANGOR, county Down, in 2026 Jennifer Banim Director of the Central Statistics OfficeSPAIN & PORTUGAL visitor numbers to Ireland up by 18.3pc in March
Share.

Related Posts

Comments are closed.