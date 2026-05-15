Topflight expands Cork ski programme with new direct flights to France

Topflight has introduced direct flights from Cork to France for winter 2026/27.

The expansion adds to the existing Cork to Austria ski services.

Packages cover flights, accommodation, transfers and ski options.

Neal Collins confirmed strong demand for French ski properties.

Bookings require a deposit of €150 per person.

Topflight has expanded its Cork ski programme for winter 2026/27 with the addition of direct flights to France. The operator runs the new route alongside its established Cork to Austria services. Skiers from Munster gain access to selected French resorts.

The packages include flights, accommodation, transfers, ski packs and in-resort support. Topflight has arranged properties for beginners, intermediates and experienced skiers. Neal Collins serves as managing director of the company.

Bookings for the season have opened with a deposit requirement of €150 per person. The operator has provided ski holidays for over 50 years. Demand remains strong for the French programme.

Neal Collins shared “We’re delighted to expand our Cork ski programme with the introduction of direct flights to France for Winter 2026/27. France remains one of the most popular ski destinations we offer.”